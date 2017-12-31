Several Officers Down In Denver Suburb Shooting

At least one sheriff’s deputy was killed and four other officers and two civilians were wounded Sunday morning in a shooting in a Denver suburb. The suspect was fatally shot, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“This morning deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” alert that warned civilians in the area to seek shelter indoors and avoid windows. An emergency shelter was set up for people displaced from their home. Plans were underway to hold a procession for the deceased officer.
