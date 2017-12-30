Rest In Power: Social Media Reacts To The Passing Of Erica Garner

Erica Garner passed away this morning. The 27-year-old was a true warrior, gave her life to social justice and fought back against a system that gave her no justice.

The mother of two was the daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed on July 17, 2014, when an NYPD officer restrained him with an illegal chokehold. The killing was caught on camera with Garner saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” The officer was never indicted. Even through the imaginable — seeing your father lose his life on camera — Garner continued to fight for equality and her impact has been felt across the globe. Social media is paying their respects to the late Erica Garner with memories, respect and a critique of a system that failed her father and her family.

My heart is heavy. I hope Erica Garner’s family and friends find comfort in knowing she was a fighter and a passionate soul. Praying for her children. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 30, 2017

RIP Erica Garner https://t.co/ky3cklFRoq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 30, 2017

Rest in Power, Erica Garner. You deserved better from this world. https://t.co/MdLmtRif4o — April (@ReignOfApril) December 30, 2017

May Erica Garner rest in peace–and may we neither rest nor have peace until we end police brutality . Prayers for her family. @NAACP https://t.co/zvEoUxZie1 — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) December 30, 2017

RIP Erica Garner. You deserved more, your dad deserved more. May your activism and cause never be forgotten.. — carina (@carina__13) December 30, 2017

Be in infinite, limitless energy and power, Erica Garner. ✊🏽❤️✨ — Jean Graet (@JeanGreasy) December 30, 2017

It means something that Kalief Browder's mother, Venida Browder passed not long after he did. It means something that Erica Garner has passed after her father died. Rest In Peace to Erica Garner. Rest In Peace to all. — Charlotte Abotsi (@CharlotteAbotsi) December 30, 2017

RIP #EricaGarner. So much sadness for one family… https://t.co/qpxgF88HET — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) December 30, 2017

RIP Erica Garner, my friend. I will never forget those long conversations we would had in my office about your dreams to help young people. You will missed by all of us. Your memory will always live in our hearts and our movement for justice. pic.twitter.com/PVBnRjYOUR — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 30, 2017

Rest In Peace Erica Garner (daughter of Eric Garner). She was 27, mother of two and an activist against police brutality. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. — Train Freeman (@Train_Freeman) December 30, 2017

A young, black woman who loved her father. And watched him die at the hands of police who he alerted that he was dying. Not even 30 yet and did not back away from the freedom struggle. She carried a burden. I pray that she’s resting now. Peace, Erica Garner. pic.twitter.com/IVo2hADVyv — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2017

My rock, my friend, you served us well.. I can’t believe it.. a woman with such a beautiful spirit.. Thank you for confiding in me w/ your ideas, your personal life, your goals. I loved every moment, & every long phone call. Thank you for being.. you. I love you @es_snipes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EXUTvQgfR2 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) December 30, 2017

Rest in peace, Erica Garner.

