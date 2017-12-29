RIP: Brave Civil Rights Activist Recy Taylor Dies

Recy Taylor, who spearheaded an anti-rape activism movement in the Jim Crow South after she was abducted and brutally raped by six White men in 1944, passed away in Abbeville, Alabama on Thursday. She was 97.

Taylor had been in good spirits on Wednesday before her sudden death in her sleep at a nursing home just three days before her 98th birthday, her brother Robert Corbitt said to The Associated Press. The brave woman was only 24 years old when she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while she walked home from an Alabama church. Her case drew the attention of Rosa Parks, who the NAACP assigned to investigate the unprovoked attack. However, justice never came for Taylor.

Recy Taylor, Alabama woman whose abduction and rape by six white men in 1944 made national headlines, dies https://t.co/gvqZvrLH5D via @NBCBLK pic.twitter.com/XffJglrv3A — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 29, 2017

The six men who admitted to having violated Taylor got off after two all-white, all-male grand juries failed to indict them. Years later after the men’s deaths, Taylor expressed that she still wanted officials to make amends. “It would mean a whole lot to me,” Taylor said to The AP in a 2010 interview. “The people who done this to me, … they can’t do no apologizing. Most of them is gone.”

Taylor received an apology from The Alabama Legislature, who passed a resolution in 2011.

An emotional 2010 book, At the Dark End of the Street by Danielle McGuire, chronicled Taylor’s poignant story, along with the narratives of several other black women attacked by white men during the civil rights decades. The Rape of Recy Taylor, a documentary about Taylor, was released weeks ago.

“It is Recy Taylor and rare other black women like her who spoke up first when danger was greatest,” Nancy Buirski, who directed the relevant documentary, told NBC News in an email. “It is these strong women’s voices of the 40’s and early 50’s and their efforts to take back their bodies that led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott and other movements that followed, notably the one we are witnessing today.”

Recy Taylor, whose bold testimony in 1944 helped lay the foundation for the civil rights movement, quietly passed away this morning. She would’ve been 98 on Sunday. She is survived by a number of loving & devoted family members. She inspired me & many to use our voices as weapons pic.twitter.com/zv5hmZgqrX — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) December 28, 2017

Several public figures took to Twitter and shared their condolences.

Thank you, Recy Davis, for your bravery and tenacity. Learn more about https://t.co/GuuJ5mUokj #MeToo #PowerOfOne — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 29, 2017

Via @dmcguire13, Recy Taylor died this morning a few days before her 98th birthday. We are forever indebted to her for her resilience, courage, grace, and her refusal to be silenced.https://t.co/hvSwttXimz — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) December 28, 2017

Don’t you dare go another day w/o knowing her harrowing & inspiring story. Well before #MeToo, Recy Taylor stood against rape & racism. 👇🏾 https://t.co/DISd1VKOap — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) December 29, 2017

I knew about lynchings during Jim Crow, but far less about the racial terror of rapes as a means of reinforcing segregation. Interviewing Recy Taylor in 2011, thanks to Danielle, remains one of the highlights of my career, and I was proud to tell her story. May she rest well. https://t.co/GM93Urstnn — frank lloyd write (@emarvelous) December 28, 2017

SOURCE: The Associated Press, NBC News

