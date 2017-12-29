Bless Up: Erica Garner And Family Receive Love, Support And Prayers

Erica Garner and her family have received tons of support amid the activist’s health crisis. The courageous activist daughter of Eric Garner, 27, had suffered brain damage after a heart attack Saturday night, the New York Daily News reported Thursday. She is in a medically induced coma, having remained on life support, according to reports.

At a dark and difficult time, her family has held onto hope. “She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes said. “Physically she is still with us.”

Garner’s family also have kept friends and those on social media updated about the activist’s critical condition via Twitter over the last few days. But they, along with other individuals, have expressed some ire over some of the media coverage about the brave woman as well.

The @guardian were the only people that paid her for her work. https://t.co/pqsmgC8FlJ — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 29, 2017

We need to get rid of the term *tireless* with respect to activism. There isn't an activist who does actual work who isn't tired AF. https://t.co/g3TCY056fI — #Prisonculture (@prisonculture) December 29, 2017

Though the stories on Garner may be a source of contention, the support that she is receiving is not. Dozens of tweets have lifted up prayers and kind thoughts for Garner to make a full recovery, a miracle that several people believe will come true. Garner reportedly has limited brain function, but her family is being greatly encouraged to expect many more years with the justice advocate.

Continuing to pray for Erica Garner, thinking of the families of police brutality victims & the stress they carry in advocating justice for their relatives & for all of us. 🙏🏾🕯 — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) December 28, 2017

Prayers to Erica Garner & the family. — deray (@deray) December 28, 2017

#EricaGarner lifting up her name. I refuse to post the NYDN piece declaring her status. Sending love to her family and to everyone who's kept a "yes" in their spirit when the world said "no." — Tanisha C. Ford (@SoulistaPhD) December 28, 2017

Erica Garner's life matters because she's a human being. Her value isn't in what she's done for any movement. — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) December 28, 2017

The family remains humbled and grateful for the well wishes. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official Twitter account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.

They retweeted one message that seemed to sum up a lot of their thoughts: “The Garner family has asked for everyone to stop saying RIP because Erica is very much still alive and holding on. She is a fighter. Please respect their wishes Prayers up for Erica and the entire Garner family.”

