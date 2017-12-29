Alabamian Thought Kris Jenner Would Be A Better Senator Than Roy Moore And We Agree

Roy Moore is still whining about losing the the Alabama U.S. Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones. Now, the loss is going to hurt even more because the state of Alabama released the names of nearly 23,000 write-in candidates. The write-in candidates were basically a vote for Jones and another reason why the accused pedophile lost. Some of the names Alabama residents wrote-in will make Roy Moore cry Confederate tears. One Alabamian called for Kris Jenner (seen above with her bae Corey Gamble) to be Senator over Moore — and we agree.

Kris Jenner’s life is packed with diversity from her biracial grand-kids to her ex Caitlyn Jenner to her Black son-in-laws. Kris has probably shaken hands with more brown people than Roy Moore has actually looked in the eye. In addition, the momager is all about job creation — she’s created jobs for her entire family and even got folks like Blac Chyna and Tyga on the payroll for a few years. Also, Kris Jenner, 62, is a master at managing bad press. Hell, Ms. Jenner would be an even better president than Donald Trump.

Other write-in names included Kermit the Frog, Scooby Doo, Ellen Degeneres and Tim Gunn. Again, Alabama got it right — all better choices than Roy Moore!

SOURCE: Page Six

