A Public Viewing Announced for Amanda Davis

A public viewing will be held for broadcaster Amanda Davis at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Decatur at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Davis, 62, suffered a massive stroke on earlier this week and died Wednesday.

The Emmy-award-winning journalist and Clark Atlanta University alumna joined CBS46 as a morning anchor in January. She had been with spent WAGA-TV, currently a Fox affiliate, for 26 years.

Davis is survived by her mother and daughter.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: