American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

What were they thinking?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One person noticed the striking resemblance and Tweeted this:

It’s hard to see these bracelets don’t look like a throwback to shackles. It’s as if someone at American Eagle Googled “slave shackles” and said, “What a cool idea for a bracelet!” The tweets continued, slamming the retail store for their odd choice of fashion. See below:

https://twitter.com/theayosoyemii/status/942520366760591362

American Eagle issued an apology and removed the bracelet:

Sounds like American Eagle needs some diversity when it comes to creating accessories.

SOURCE: Twitter

SEE ALSO:

UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle

5 Things To Know About Meghan Markle’s Mom

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now