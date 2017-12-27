Rihanna’s Cousin Shot And Killed In Barbados

P
rayers up for Rihanna and her entire family. Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna’s cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. He was only 21 years old.
Sky News reports, “He is said to have been walking near his home in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael at around 7pm when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times and fled the scene.” Tavon died at the hospital.
Rihanna paid tribute to her cousin on Instagram, writing the caption, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” See below:
Our thoughts go out to Rihanna and her family during this difficult time.
SOURCE: Sky News
SEE AlSO:
Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident
John Kelly Ignores Slavery And Attributes Civil War To ‘Lack Of Ability To Compromise’
14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017)
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. The D.C. Sniper
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013)
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)
Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images
11 of 14
12. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
14 of 14