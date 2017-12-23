Children and Parents from Bronzeville Have Dinner With Santa

On Thursday, December 21, 120 children and their parents from the Bronzeville community, including families from the Center For New Horizons Day Care, attended a Dinner With Santa at Provident Hospital of Cook County located at 500 E. 51st Street. Dinner was sponsored by the Black McDonald’s Operators of Chicago and Northwest Indiana which included a chicken nugget happy meal, juice box and toy for everyone. In addition, more than 250 toys and coats were donated by Provident employees and SocialWorks, Chance the Rapper’s Youth Empowerment Charity.

“We are grateful to have so many community partners to make this event a success,” stated Tanya Seaton, MBA, CMPE, Operating Officer of Provident. “This is our second time hosting what we plan to make an annual event, giving back to our community and future leaders.”

The event was held from 4-6 pm with children having a double treat. They were able to shake hands and play games with Ronald McDonald, eat their happy meal and then select two or three toys from Santa to take home.

Associate Program Director Dr. Whitney Lyn, MD, Attending, Family Medicine, spoke to the parents and children letting them know how to eat healthy and cook for the holidays while still having a great time.

“I have young children your age and I know how hard it is to stay away from the sweets especially during the holidays, but healthy snacks can still include raw carrots, apples, pears, and oranges which are sweet at this time of year,” stated Dr. Lyn. Highlighting that children and parents are her passion, she also encouraged parents to get their flu shot.

