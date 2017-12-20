Entertainment
Zendaya Soars In This Butterfly Gown At ‘The Greatest Showman’ Premiere


Hello Beautiful Staff
The Greatest Showman Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Zendaya attended the premiere of The Greatest Showman in Sydney, Australia wearing a Spring/Summer 2018 Moschino gown. The 21-year-old actress looked gorgeous in the orange and yellow hues.

The Greatest Showman Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

The Moschino dress resembling a monarch butterfly had Zendaya looking like a queen.

The Greatest Showman Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

The dress had a beautiful mid-thigh side split. She wore simple one strap ankle sandals and had nude toes.

The Greatest Showman Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty

She wore her hair with some waves in the front and pulled back, showing off her beautiful face. She kept her makeup demure, minus the bright, bold yellow eye (learn how to get the look here) with a nude lip and wore no jewelry along her neckline as to keep the focus on the dress. She wore small, black studs in her ears.

Zendaya’s stylist and business partner, Law Roach continues to help her be a fashion girl to watch.

…and we’re looking.

