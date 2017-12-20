TheBIGS Chicago Sports Christmas List

Terrence Tomlin & Eugene McIntosh

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Chicago Sports Scene. Cubs and White Sox fans are trying not to burn themselves with phony “Hot Stove” rumors. Bears fans who have thrown in the towel on this season are focused on who they will select with their top 10 pick come draft time, and Bulls fans are wondering just how much more red they can take seeing as the team sits at the bottom of the league standings with the half-way point of their season right around the corner. Chicago sports fans could use a little Christmas cheer so #TheBIGS’ very own Terrence Tomlin and Eugene McIntosh took matters into their own hands and made a list to Santa and asked him to check it twice. Checkout a special wish list for Santa that will make Chicago Sports fans everywhere a little more merrier on Christmas Day.

