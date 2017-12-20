RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Sad news to report. Hip-hop historian and the founding partner of the Loud Speakers Podcast network, passed away today. He was only 48 years old.

In October, Reggie Ossé, also known as Combat Jack, revealed he had colon cancer. See below:

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Combat Jack was a pioneer in hip hop. The former music attorney and executive became the Vice President of Audio/Music DVD at MTV Networks and later the managing editor of The Source. In 2006, he wrote the book Bling, about the history of hip-hop and jewelry. In 2013, he founded the Loud Speakers Podcast, which is home to popular podcasts like The Read and his podcast The Combat Jack Show. He is being mourned all over social media:

My heart is broken. Combat Jack was one of the kindest, most incredible people I knew. I tried to hire him 10x over the years, but he was smart enough to keep building his own empire. I loved that dude…I will really miss him. Thanks Reggie for your mentorship + friendship. RIP pic.twitter.com/XhWv7YaLEh — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 20, 2017

“Internets, you know what time it is: Dream them dreams

then man-up and live them dreams, because a life without dreams is black and white,

and the universe flows in technicolor and surround-sound. Blaow!” RIP Combat Jack — Donwill (@donwill) December 20, 2017

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

Damn. Rest In Peace Combat Jack. Combat was a living history book for hip hop and was always down to share that information. More importantly, he was kind. We need more of that. And his presence will be missed deeply, but he’ll never be absent. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 20, 2017

reggie osse was one of the smartest and most helpful ppl i met in this game. he was my listener and i was his. and i hate to know he’s gone. r.i.p., @combat_jack. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) December 20, 2017

As if 2017 couldn't get any worse, we have lost our dear friend @Combat_Jack, who has passed away from his battle with colon cancer. We will miss you, Reggie. pic.twitter.com/hqRZRWwGfs — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 20, 2017

Combat Jack reportedly had four kids. Our condolences go out to his friends, family and fans.

