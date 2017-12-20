No Hate Crime Charges For Ex-Student Who Poisoned Roommate With Bodily Fluids

Brianna Brochu, the White ex-University of Hartford student accused of saturating her Black roommate’s belongings with bodily fluids, will not be charged with a hate crime, The Associated Press reported. Brochu, 18, also recently pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief and breach of peace Monday.

The NAACP and other civil rights activists are protesting the decision to avoid a hate crime indictment, having held demonstrations outside of Hartford Superior court, where Brochu appeared for her hearings.

The white college student who bragged about pulling cruel and disgusting pranks on her 'Jamaican barbie' roommate will not be charged with a hate crime pic.twitter.com/sru6hMn8Ko — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 19, 2017

Brochu had bragged on Instagram about several disgusting acts of harassment against her now-former roommate Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe: rubbing used tampons on her Rowe’s bookbag, spitting in her coconut oil and placing the girl’s toothbrush “where the sun don’t shine” in October. “Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!!” Brochu wrote in an Instagram post before making her account private. “After 1 1/12 month [sic] of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe detailed the horrific incidents of alleged systematic poisoning that made her sick and in need of antibiotics, she said, in a social media video. “It started with throat pain,” Rowe explained in the video. “I thought maybe because it’s colder up here, I’m just catching a cold. After a month it got to the point where I had extreme throat pain that I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I couldn’t speak. … I’m spending my own money that my parents give me for food and groceries, the health center on campus is not free—in fact they’re expensive.”

Brochu was arrested in connection with the incidents described by Rowe in late October, The Tab reported.

