John Kelly Seeks Another Token Black For The White House

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly met on Monday with Black Republicans and told them that the administration seeks to hire talented people, The Hill reported. But given Kelly’s record, there’s plenty of doubt about his sincerity.
RELATED: News Roundup: WH Secretary Can’t Name Black Staffers
“I didn’t say African-Americans, I didn’t say Hispanics, I said talented young men and women,” Kelly said days after the ouster of the administration’s most high-profile Black staffer.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV star turned presidential adviser, was terminated by Kelly, according to one version of what happened. He gave her a pink slip in the White House Situation Room, but she continues to deny getting fired. In the meantime, the White House is under scrutiny for its lack of African-American staffers. The administration’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when asked by reporters, was unable to provide specific names of any Black staffers after Manigault Newman’s ouster.
Given Kelly’s record, it’s hard to imagine that he’s serious about wanting more Black staffers around the White House. Let’s start with the fight he picked with Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), in which he lied about her taking credit for the construction of a federal building and called her “an empty barrel,” which is considered a racist slur. He also revealed his racist view of history by defending Confederate General Robert E. Lee as an “honorable man” and promoting the myth that the Civil War resulted from a “lack of ability to compromise.”
Hispanics have also been in Kelly’s crosshairs. He was behind a directive to immigration enforcement agents to portray undocumented immigrants as criminals. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois, has also slammed Kelly for his role in ending protections for children in the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. The White House needs anther Black face around. The community can only hope that the next one truly advocates for African Americans. Kelly, however, is probably not onboard with either plan.
SOURCE: The Hill
SEE ALSO:
Deuces! Ta-Nehisi Coates Quits Twitter After His Spat With Cornel West
WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 44
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 44
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 44
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 44
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 44