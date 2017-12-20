GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And Fur For Haute Holiday Style

Sexy momma Ciara recently struck a pose on Instagram, reminding us that we need to get our holiday party gear in motion. She wore a lovely spaghetti strap velvet Juan Carlos Obando original in deep forest green hue. The evening look was accented with a matching stole by Lilly e Violetta.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

This is an easy look to achieve for yourself on your next holiday function, or whenever you’re in the mood to show off your melanin and curves in velvet.

SPLURGE

You can get the Juan Carlos Obando original for yourself for $1,090.00 at Barneys, if you want to go all out. The matching stole by Lilly e Violletta is $1,495.00, made from fox fur. Another option is to check out a long sleeve version by Prabal Gurung for $1,123.00.

SPEND

There are some awesome dresses in this same style to check out if you’re not trying to go the splurging route and still look fierce at the same time. BCBG has a lovely version of this go-to evening wear for $238.00 that can be paired up with a stylish stole (rabbit fur) from Nordstrom Rack for $210. It comes in black, so you can wear it with other outfits!

SAVE

Remember this stylish look is easy to achieve so you have many options to mix and match! This Lulu dress in Forest Green is backless and can be yours for only $74.00. It also brings out your curves in the best way! Need a stole? We got you! Check out this black fox fur from Lord and Taylor for $198.00 or simply save big time by getting this faux fur from BCBGeneration for $15.00, originally priced at $58.00!

The options for curvy beauties are endless as well. The deep burgundy color on this $89.00 dress from Macy’s is holiday sexy (and affordable) with its layered, stylish effect. ASOS has a wrap style available for $45.00 and like the other dresses, can be worn with a stole and your favorite pair of black pumps!

Happy Holiday shopping!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

GET THE LOOK: Mashup Your Menswear Style With A Feminine Flair Like Lala Anthony

GET THE LOOK: Storm Reid Goes For An All White Suit At The Star Wars Premiere In LA