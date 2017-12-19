European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter

European Footballer Antoine Griezmann is in some hot water right now for making a couple of bad choices. First, he decides to dress up as a “Harlem Globetrotter” by painting his facce arms and legs in black. Then he decides to share a picture of his costume on social media.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to commence.

This dumbass Antoine Griezmann not only did blackface but he did his whole body. What a loser. — Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) December 17, 2017

I don’t buy that Griezmann “doesn’t understand” because at the bare minimum, him playing in a French shirt nowadays means he has an understanding of race dynamics/politics. FOH. — Pesc Fàbregas (@justingoldchain) December 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/EdieWine/status/942494246065590272

The French player took the backlash lightly and tried to calm everyone down by tweeting, “Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute.” When the roasting continued, he finally apologized, stating “I recognize it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologize.”

DON’T MISS:

Virginia Deputy Under Fire For Blackface Frederica Wilson Costume

Is This Racist? German Soccer Team Wears Blackface In Support Of Their African Teammates

Out Of Pocket: FaceApp Pulls Controversial ‘Blackface’ Filter