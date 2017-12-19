Entertainment
European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter


European Footballer Antoine Griezmann is in some hot water right now for making a couple of bad choices. First, he decides to dress up as a “Harlem Globetrotter” by painting his facce arms and legs in black. Then he decides to share a picture of his costume on social media.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to commence.

https://twitter.com/EdieWine/status/942494246065590272

The French player took the backlash lightly and tried to calm everyone down by tweeting, “Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute.” When the roasting continued, he finally apologized, stating  “I recognize it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologize.”

