MusicMondays: Watch Gene Moore’s Facebook Live Holiday Concert [VIDEO]

We’ve said it a million times, but here’s one more: Gene Moore‘s voice is the gift that keeps on giving!
Today (December 18), he performed Christmas classics and tracks off his debut album, The Future, for an exclusive Facebook Live concert – just in time for the holidays. The set wrapped up a 6-part #MusicMondays series we teamed up with GospelGoodies.com and Motown Gospel for to share music videos from the singer.
Catch up on the “Music Mondays with Gene Moore” series here.
Latest News:
- White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital
- Philly’s top cop says opioids killing more Blacks than guns
- Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win U.S. House
- Stephon Clark Autopsy Shows Police Shot Him In The Back, Forensic Pathologist Says
#InstaGood: 10 Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget
10 photos Launch gallery
#InstaGood: 10 Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – add yours