NFL To Host Social Advocacy Workshop At Morehouse College

With so much going on in our country socially and politically, sports and activism have been intertwined now so more than ever. NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s bold decision to use his platform to bring awareness to racial injustice has inspired other athletes to follow suit. Cognizant of the ties between sports and advocacy, the NFL has announced that it will team up with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) to host an activism workshop at Morehouse College, USA Today reported.

The workshop, which is slated to take place in February, will be open to current and former athletes, the news outlet writes. It’s designed to equip individuals with the tools needed to spread awareness about injustice and evoke change. The three-day event will delve into how athletes can use their platforms to be influential in their communities. It will also feature remarks and presentations from athletes, politicians, and activists. Participants will have the opportunity to examine the history of social justice initiatives.

“This historic workshop is aimed at training the next generation of athletes who wish to use sport as a powerful platform for advocacy,” Troy Vincent, NFL vice president of football operations, told USA Today. “Our partnership is designed to equip athletes as influencers and community leaders with the mechanics to develop their advocacy platform.”

Leaders at Morehouse College are excited that the institution will be the backdrop for meaningful conversations surrounding sports and activism. RISE, which was created by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross two years ago, has partnered with the institution on several events. “Linking with the NFL and their players in pushing forward social justice agendas that mirror present and past activist foundations of Morehouse College is important work,” Morehouse College Interim President Harold Martin Jr. told the Atlanta Voice. “We know that the work we do in February and beyond has the capacity to impact lives.”

The workshop is slated to take place in Atlanta, Georgia from February 21 through February 23.

News about the workshop comes days after Colin Kaepernick was presented with the Sport’s Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his dedication to social justice advocacy.

