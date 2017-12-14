Morehouse College Mourns the Loss of Math “Rock Star” Dr. Rudy Horne

Morehouse College announce the passing of Dr. Rudy Horne, an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Morehouse College.

Dr. Horne, a beloved educator, was regarded as a “rock star” of math in higher education circles after his brush with fame as the math consultant for the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures.” It was his job to make sure that all mathematical problems used in the film were accurate and historically relevant. His handwriting covers the chalkboard in a scene in which NASA genius Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson) solved a quadratic equation (See story “Hidden Figure Behind Oscar-Nominated Film ‘Hidden Figures’ is a Morehouse Professor“).

Horne received a film credit for his work and star treatment. He was quoted in more than two dozen stories about the film, including in interviews with insidescience.org and science.com. He was also a guest on National Public Radio’s “Closer Look.”

Following the film, Horne spoke on the national lecture circuit at math and science conventions and at special events in higher education. In June, he was a guest speaker at the 23rd annual African American Researchers in Mathematical Sciences Conference. In July, he was a guest speaker at the University of Washington.

Horne, a member of the Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematicians, was hired as an Assistant Professor at Morehouse in August 2010. He is a former Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Florida State University.

He received his master’s degree in Physics and Applied Mathematics from the University of Colorado Boulder. He also received his doctorate in Applied Mathematics at the university.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time. .

