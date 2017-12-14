GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

Cardi B is releasing a collection of shoes with Steve Madden. The 25-year-old Bronx beauty slayed her campaign wearing a pinstripe bodysuit with serious statement sleeves and a pair of skinny jeans. She’s wearing Daisie pumps by none other than Steve Madden.
We’re obsessed with her mock neck and v-neckline bottom. It features tiered puff sleeves and is 100% cotton. The bottom is in a floral print and is thong style.
This Johanna Ortiz Penny Puff Sleeve Poplin Bodysuit is $850.00; however, it’s currently on sale via ModaOperandi for $553.00. Cardi commented on the top stating, “If I button this shirt, I can go to a business meeting but I can wear this to the club.”
Where would you wear this bodysuit, beauties?
DON’T MISS:
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cardi B Nailing This Classy Look At The MOBO Awards?
GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Has Us On Red Alert With This Daring Cut Out Ensemble
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
1. CARDI BSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. CARDI B2 of 10
3. CARDI BSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. CARDI BSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. CARDI B5 of 10
6. CARDI B6 of 10
7. OFF SET AND CARDI B7 of 10
8. CARDI B8 of 10
9. CARDI B9 of 10
10. CARDI B10 of 10