‘Need Some Black Friends:’ Simone Biles Shamed For Her Hair On Social Media

Simone Biles was shamed on social media again, with folks going in on the Olympian’s hair on Sunday.

It’s no secret that Black women have faced a lot of torment when it comes to their tresses, especially within the African-American community. Biles, 20, posted an innocent photo of herself in a Texans sweatshirt holding red pom-poms before she made her debut as a honorary Houston Texans cheerleader over the weekend. The gold medalist expressed her enthusiasm for the event, and several folks posted positive encouragement. However, other people let their Twitter fingers take over in tearing Biles down about her hair not being slicked back into a bun.

can’t wait to cheer at my first game 🏈

GO HOUSTON TEXANS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017

ily but sis your hair — ya$ (@ThatsSymphoni) December 11, 2017

Baby… Your hair… You need some black friends. https://t.co/67Czfag11W — I only fuck BBW’s.🕊 (@JoshuaThotties) December 10, 2017

I really cringe when I see a pretty black girl with her hair not laid to some decree 🙄 — |Answer| (@AnswerMBS) December 10, 2017

She got too much money to b walking round like that 😭 — 👑 (@_tydolla) December 10, 2017

Biles skillfully clapped back at some of the commentators and shifted the focus to her feelings. She kindly reminded users of her humanity, saying that she had posed for the photo after having finished a four-hour practice with her hair in a bun.

just came straight from a 4 hour practice w/ my hair in a bun🤪 excuse my hair … hahah — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 11, 2017

I have 1 question to everyone commenting about my hair when I genuinely look happy in the photo.. Do you look perfect ALL the time? 🤭

everything in perfect order.? — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 12, 2017

Despite the hate, many users were not down for the demonization and dustup over Biles’ hair. They had a message for the hair haters who dragged the athlete on Twitter and thanked Biles for her incredible talent.

Cant have your hair in a bun while cheering for uniformity reasons. Be ignorant & mean-spirited elsewhere. Simone didnt have to be grateful and explain anything to you, but she already told you she was in practice for 4 hours and didnt have the time. Better than being ugly inside — You did the fucking BEST (@Tayquellin) December 12, 2017

Whether subconscious or conscious to speak on something so menial as hair is bringing someone down… And the comments just shows how much underlying detest we as black women have for one another… It's sickening and sad — Th3rd_Eye_Queen (@assata_malika) December 12, 2017

Y’all gon leave Simone’s hair alone. Y’all not gonna do her like y’all did Gabby. — Okoye’s Wig (@yagurldisi) December 11, 2017

🖕🏽 to all of these people commenting on your hair. Let’s talk about her achievements & not about her hair after A WORKOUT 🙄 I think you’re so adorable! ❤️❤️ — Schwifty Spice (@TFckere) December 11, 2017

Biles, who epitomizes Black Girl Magic, has faced shaming in the past. Twitter critics berated her for taking some earned down time in July after she had a fantastic showing at the 2016 Olympics. Of course, Biles proved she was a clap back queen with courage. “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” the star athlete tweeted. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

In the face of harsh criticisms and internet trolling, Biles continues to stay queenin’.

