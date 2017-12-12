Trailblazers Monica Pearson, Dr. Lonnie Johnson and the Stanleys inducted into Hall of Fame

Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine celebrated its 19th Hall of Fame on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, with the induction of William Stanley III and Ivenue Love-Stanley, Dr. Lonnie Johnson and Monica Pearson into the historical archives of African-American innovators who have not only made an indelible impact in their industries locally but nationwide.

Hosted by Emmy Award-Winning actor, critically acclaimed author GregAlan Williams. the annual soiree was held at the Infiniti Club at SunTrust Park.

The 2017 class saw pioneers in the fields of journalism, science and architecture: William Stanley III and Ivenue Love-Stanley, founders of the nearly 40-year-old Stanley, Love-Stanley PC — the second largest African-American architectural practice in the South; Dr. Lonnie Johnson, American inventor and engineer who holds more than 80 patents, and is best known for inventing the Super Soaker water gun; and Monica Pearson, renowned Atlanta television broadcast journalist who spent 37 years as a news anchor with WSB-TV Atlanta and current host of a weekly radio show on KISS 104.1 FM and “A Seat at the Table” on Georgia Public Broadasting enter the Hall of Fame which began in 1998.

“Atlanta Tribune’s Hall of Fame has been a prestigious distinction bestowed upon individuals who have become masters in their respective crafts,” says Katrice L. Mines, senior editor of Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine. “From civil rights leaders and legal mavens, to community heroes, NFL greats and Gospel staples; we’ve taken pride in selecting outstanding men and women who set unprecedented standards in business and the community. Tonight, we remain in good company.”

Also during this year’s ceremony a special legacy award was bestowed on William “Bill” Taggart, posthumously. Taggart, former CEO of Atlanta Life who was serving as interim president of Morehouse College when he passed away in June, was highly respected and accomplished in business.

Inspired, in part, by Atlanta Tribune’s reach into the community with scholarships and internships to future African-American journalists, with the help of Publix, AT — this year — presented a $1000 dollar scholarship donation to the Herman L. Reese Community Service Award facilitated by the Emory Alumni Association. The Award was created in 1985 by Rosetta Gooden, former senior associate dean of Admissions at Emory, and pays tribute to Dr. Herman L. Reese, who served as the Director of Financial Aid at Emory for almost 15 years. Dr. Reese was influential in implementing programs that address emerging issues in higher education and the social and economic gains of Black Americans and other minorities.

Atlanta Tribune’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was supported by the Georgia-Pacific Foundation. Other sponsors include the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Lottery Corporation, Grady Health System, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Publix Super Markets Inc.

