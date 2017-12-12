‘Get Out’ Named Best Movie By African American Film Critics Association

Get Out landed in the number one spot of the African American Film Critics Association’s best films of the year list, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Jordan Peele’s horror-style thriller led the pack with four wins, including directing and screenplay nods for Peele and best actor for Daniel Kaluuya. The world’s largest group of professional Black film critics giving props to Peele is not surprising, given that Get Out got a lot of people out of their homes into the theaters. The movie also took a searing look at the “horror of racism.”

Other movies received praise from the critics’ group: Girls Trip won in the year’s top comedy category. Tiffany Haddish, one of the film’s stars, earned the best supporting actress nod. Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, criticized by some for unbridled racial violence, was recognized for best ensemble. Crown Heights was named the best indie, with that film’s leading man Lakeith Stanfield winning the Breakout award. Coco and Marshall were also included in the association’s top 10 movies list.

When it comes to TV shows, the association chose some expected winners as well. ABC’s Black-ish and OWN’s Queen Sugar won for best comedy and drama series, respectively. Other small screen shows included in their roundup were Underground, Netflix’s Dear White People and She’s Gotta Have It, a reboot of Spike Lee‘s hit film.

The winners will be celebrated at the 2018 AAFCA Awards, which will include a special achievement luncheon at the California Yacht Club and an awards ceremony in February at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Black excellence will be in full effect at the awards ceremony next year.

