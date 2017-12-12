Entertainment
Beyoncé Is Out Here Breaking Necks In Her Pum Pum Shorts


Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is not playing with y’all today. The megastar posted a series of shots and videos of herself on Instagram wearing a $495.00 Balenciaga t-shirt with Off-White shorts and a Y/Project black and white belt.

She paired this casual look with some not so casual, $10,000.00 Yves Saint Laurent gunmetal crystal boots. Slayyyyy.

Mrs. Carter must have been feeling this look (styled by Zerina Akers) because she posted a series of shots in this ensemble and even one of her and Jay-Z (on what seems to be a private plane).

However, this sassy shot of her looking back and giving us a glance at her cheeks: m’aam, we are not worthy.

Beauties, tell us your thoughts on this look in the comment section.

