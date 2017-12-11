Roy Moore Doesn’t Think America Needed The Constitutional Amendment That Abolished Slavery

Roy Moore is an accused child molester, believes America had stronger families during slavery and was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court (twice!) for refusing to follow orders. Now, we just learned that in a 2011 interview discovered by CNN, the Alabama Republican Senate nominee said that we could “eliminate many problems” by getting rid of constitutional amendments after the Tenth Amendment. Guess what that means: The return of slavery in the fantasy land of Roy Moore!

On the radio show Aroostook Watchmen, one of the hosts said he would like an amendment that would void all the amendments after the Tenth. Roy replied with, “That would eliminate many problems. You know people don’t understand how some of these amendments have completely tried to wreck the form of government that our forefathers intended.” He continued, “The danger in the 14th Amendment, which was to restrict, it has been a restriction on the states using the first Ten Amendments by and through the 14th Amendment. To restrict the states from doing something that the federal government was restricted from doing and allowing the federal government to do something which the first Ten Amendments prevented them from doing. If you understand the incorporation doctrine used by the courts and what it meant. You’d understand what I’m talking about.”

By the way, the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery, the Fourteenth Amendment declared that all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. are American citizens, including Black Americans, and the Fifteenth Amendment (temporarily) granted the right the vote. Clearly, Roy Moore has a fetish for taking away the rights of American citizens.

This is the man who will more than likely be elected to the United States Senate tomorrow. SMH.

SOURCE: CNN

