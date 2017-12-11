Breaking: Explosion Near Times Square In New York City

Prayers up for New York City, according to published reports there was a pipe bombing in the Times Square area of Manhattan early this morning.

WPIX, a local New York station, reported, “At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan, according to police. Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.” The NYPD’s twitter account revealed the explosion was between subway lines. See below:

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC’s Morning Joe the suspect, who is in custody, is from Bangladesh, a male in his mid twenties and “the act was being committed in the name of ISIS.” The suspect reportedly had a pipe bomb. As of now, the attack appears to be a lone-wolf. Here is a video of the explosion:

BREAKING NEWS/VIDEO: FBI en route to Port Authority. Footage has been obtained of the moment explosion occurred. pic.twitter.com/z9pNHTOk7h — The Avro Post (@TheAvroPost) December 11, 2017

We will keep you updated as more info surfaces.

SOURCE: WPIX, MSNBC

SEE AlSO:

Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident

John Kelly Ignores Slavery And Attributes Civil War To ‘Lack Of Ability To Compromise’