Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Tempers simmered on Saturday between Trump supporter David Clarke and Fox News Host Eboni Williams after Clarke disrespected civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) for not attending the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening. The former sheriff dismissed Lewis as “irrelevant,” asking sarcastically, “John, who?” though knowing his contributions.
“Sheriff let me say this to you. For you to say that nobody cares about John Lewis is inaccurate because I assure you that there are many people across this country that absolutely do care about him,” she said. “As for your commentary on his political record as a congressman, I’m actually not even addressing that part because this museum opening is about the civil rights of American citizens, so when it comes to his record on that, Sheriff Clarke, I think that it’s pretty undisputed.”
The back and forth between Clarke and Williams came ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the museum’s opening. Lewis declined an invitation to attend after learning that the president would be there. The congressman pointed to Trump’s “disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants,” as well as his “hurtful policies [being] an insult to the people portrayed” in the museum. The congressman was not alone. Members of the NAACP have also denounced the president’s visit and urged a cancellation due to “his divisive record on civil rights issues.”
Lewis and Trump have a difficult history. After the 2016 presidential election, Lewis told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that Russian interference helped get Trump elected and harmed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, and he refused to attend the president’s inauguration. Lewis also testified against Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his nomination hearings. Trump responded by blasting the civil rights icon on Twitter.
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
4. Michelle and Barack
5. First Family Portrait
6. Two Terms
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
10. The First Family in London
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
13. Turkey Pardoning
14. Sunday Church
15. Gobble, Gobble
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
18. Team Obama
19. A Family Affair
20. Flashback To The Old Days
21. Happy Birthday!
22. Candidly Awesome
23. Historic First Family
24. Ice Cream Treat
25. TV Time
26. Playing In The Oval Office
27. Always Giving Back
28. A Christmas Story
29. Hawaii Trip!
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
34. Reading Time
35. Family Support
36. The Sister Selfie
37. Supporting Mom
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
41. Obama Swagger
42. Laughs & Turkeys
43. Christmas With The Obamas
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
