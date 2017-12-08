Roy Moore Says The Last Time America Was Great Was During Slavery

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Roy Moore Says The Last Time America Was Great Was During Slavery

Roy Moore and other GOP “superstars” continue to display racism and ineptitude, but their extremely loyal base doesn’t seem to care.


Hello Beautiful and NewsOne Staffs
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Moore and other Republican Party “superstars” continue to display racism and ineptitude, but their extremely loyal base doesn’t seem to care.

In the latest incident, the Alabama Senate-candidate, plagued by a reputation of alleged sexual misconduct with teenagers, openly declared at a campaign event that the last time America was great was during slavery.

Yeah, he said that.

RELATED: Watch: Al Franken Claps Back At Donald Trump And Roy Moore During Resignation Speech

The comments came during in article that ran in September in the Los Angeles Times, but went viral yesterday after Eric Columbus, a former member of the Obama administration, tweeted about it on Thursday.

When asked a question by one of the only Black folks in attendance at the Florence, Alabama event, he said:

“I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another. … Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Horrifying.

It’s no secret that many (if not all) people assume that when Trump and his cronies say “Make America Great Again,” that this is part of what they mean. Now, thanks to Moore, it’s been made plain.

Moore is also accused of sexually assaulting teen girls, which led to him losing his job in his 30s, but doesn’t seem to have any affect on his popularity for one of the highest offices in the state of Alabama. Recent polls have him just 4 points behind Doug Jones, his Democratic opponent in the state. The election is Dec. 12.

SEE ALSO:

‘Insult To The People:’ John Lewis Skipping Civil Rights Museum Debut Due To Trump

Here Is How Black Girl Magic &amp; Hip-Hop Helped Sway Atlanta’s Mayoral Race

 

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now