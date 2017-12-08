LEGAL NOTICE

C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc will be accepting quotations from subcontractors, including certified GDOT certified DBE’s, for City of Atlanta Invitation To Bid FC-10213 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Corridor Improvements – Fulton Ind. Blvd/SR 70. This project is bidding on January 9, 2018 @ 2:00 PM. Items of work include (but are not limited to): Hauling, Milling, Clearing, Construction Layout, Granite Curb, Brick Pavers, Concrete Flatwork, Retaining Walls, Handrail, Guardrail, Fencing, Erosion Control, Grassing, Water Quality Monitoring/Sampling, Signs, Utilities, Storm Drain, Drainage Structure, Electrical, Traffic Signals and Thermoplastic Pavement Marking. Subcontractor quotations (including all Required City of Atlanta Forms) will be accepted by C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department in person, by e-mail: dustinj@cwmatthews.com &/or mikek@cwmatthews.com or Fax: #770-422-9361 until Noon on Friday, January 5, 2018. All bidding documentation will be available at the C. W. Matthews Contracting website (www.cwmatthews.com) as well as the City website (http://procurement.atlantaga.gov/fc-10213-martin-luther-king-jr-drive-corridor-improvements-fulton-industrial-blvd-sr-70-to-ollie-st/) If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact Dustin Johnson at (770) 422-7520 X1161. You must register a User ID and Password to access the CWM website. For additional website information, contact C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department at770-422-7520.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: