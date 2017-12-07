NEWS ROUNDUP: Donald Glover’s Brother Signs FX Deal; ‘DentureDonald’ Twitter Sensation; Fires In Los Angeles

NEWS ROUNDUP: Donald Glover’s Brother Signs FX Deal; ‘DentureDonald’ Twitter Sensation; Fires In Los Angeles

Glover will work on multiple new projects for FX and other outlets.


Team Cassius
BIG NEWS

Stephen Glover—younger brother of Donald Glover and writer for Atlantahas reportedly signed an overall deal with FX. Glover is also developing an animated Deadpool TV series for FXX and Marvel, according to  The Hollywood Reporter.

“We can’t wait to build on the success Stephen’s achieved as a writer and producer,” Eric Schrier, FX president of original programming, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We appreciate everything Stephen has done to make Atlanta one of the best comedies on TV, taking an even bigger role with his brother Donald on the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, and now creating his own projects with the same uncompromising artistry.”

Under Glover’s new deal, he’ll be working on projects for FX Productions among other outlets.

BIG LIES

The #DentureDonald hashtag has taken Twitter by storm after The Daily Show‘s coverage of Trump’s Jerusalem announcement honed in on his peculiarly slurred speech. The president announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday, and well, he seemed to be having a hard time enunciating basic words. Only one explanation for his behavior was named by host Trevor Noah: he was struggling with his dentures.

Protests have since erupted outside the American Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey following Trump’s decision. Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Saeb Erekat called it “the biggest mistake of [Trump’s] life,” according to CNN.

BIG FACTS

Amassive brush fire in Los Angeles has prompted mandatory evacuations and the shutting down of one of the city’s busiest freeways. The brush fire, which is being called the Skirball Fire, was initially reported at 4:52 a.m. on Wednesday before demolishing four structures and damaging 11 others. Footage shared on social media shows drivers amid menacing smoke and blaze while commuting on Wednesday.

