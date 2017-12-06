WATCH: Obama Thanks Himself For Climate Change Progress In Funny Moment

Barack Obama hasn’t lost his sense of humor!

The former president hilariously thanked himself for his administration’s impressive economic record during a speech at the North American Climate Summit in Chicago Tuesday. The funny moment, captured on video, has gone viral.

“We met resistance every step of the way,” Obama initially said in talking about his administration’s action in trying to cut carbon emissions as part of the Paris climate change agreement. “There were skeptics who said these actions would kill jobs and depress growth. As we took these actions, we saw the US economy grow consistently. We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far. A streak that still continues, by the way.”

He continued: “Thanks, Obama.”

His one-liner was met with laughter and applause. The statement was, seemingly, a public reference to a “Thanks, Obama” meme that conservatives have used to mock the former commander-in-chief for certain policies in the past, The Independent reported. He turned the tables with his move Tuesday.

The president also pivoted in addressing Trump’s mandate for the United States to bow out of the Paris agreement announced in June, treading carefully and skillfully without giving importance to the president’s name. He only said that the current administration’s decision was “difficult to defend.”

Obama also urged mayors in attendance, including Chicago’s Rahm Emanuel, to continue efforts to combat climate change.

“But the good news is that the Paris agreement was never going to solve the climate crisis on its own,” Obama stated. “It was going to be up to all of us.”

Though Obama avoided direct criticism of Trump, Emanuel was eager to denounce the current president, like many Americans of color whose livelihood has been choked by his administration.

“We can’t afford, as leaders of our respective cities, the absence of leadership and the wrongheaded policy by President Trump,” Emanuel said at a news conference Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported. “…Would I prefer a national government and a national leader like President Obama, who led the country the right way, and then have that partner? Every one of us would. Can I afford, even if we don’t have a partner, to stand still and just blame him? No, that’s not leadership.”

SOURCE: The Independent, Chicago Tribune

