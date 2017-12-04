NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Addresses Michael Flynn Guilty Plea; American Airlines Resolves Problems With Holiday Flights

BIG LIES
In the wake of Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, Donald Trump posted more confusing messages on Twitter.
“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI,” he tweeted on Saturday. “He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”
Trump attorney John Dowd claims to have written the tweet, according to CNN.But on Sunday, Trump’s timeline remained active as he added his two cents about the FBI.
“So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday ‘interrogation’ with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her?” he tweeted.
He also tweeted more angry posts on Sunday.
“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” he said. “But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”
BIG NEWS
A major scheduling problem that jeopardized more than 15,000 holiday season flights had been fixed at American Airlines, the company and the union representing its pilots announced late Friday. The move comes as the airline is getting set to train employees about to resist implicit bias after the NAACP issued a travel advisory about racism on its flights.
“We are pleased to report that together, American and the Allied Pilots Association have put that worry to rest to make sure our flights will operate as scheduled,” the airline said in a statement, according to the Chicago Tribune. “By working together, we can assure customers that among the many stresses of the season, worrying about a canceled flight won’t be one of them.”
Travelers were seemingly caught off guard when issues with the airline’s computerized scheduling system rendered some flights without pilots, the report said. Many of the cancellations affected flights between December 17 and 31 at airports in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as departures at Washington’s Reagan National, Boston’s Logan International, Miami International, New York’s LaGuardia, Philadelphia International, Salt Lake City International and Charlotte Douglas International.SOURCE: CNN, Chicago Tribune
SEE ALSO:
American Airlines Employees To Take Anti-Racism Training After NAACP Issued Travel Advisory
Tamika Mallory Weighs Filing Discrimination Lawsuit Against American Airlines