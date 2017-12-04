MusicMondays With Gene Moore: “Not There Yet” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Happy Monday!

Today’s performance video features another track from Gene Moore‘s debut album, The Future: “Not There Yet.” It’s a song that highlights God’s unmatched consistency in sticking by our sides, even when we’re standing in our own way. Recognizing that, Moore sings passionately about the progression of his walk.

Written by Eric Dawkins, Moore says the song spoke to him at a point in his life where he struggled with depression and contemplated suicide.

“I was searching for protection in Christ,” he says. “At times, when we don’t quite have it together you have to cry out to God to get to that place where I am supposed to be.”

Check out Gene Moore’s performance of “Not There Yet” in the Motown Gospel Music Session up top!

In case you missed it, Elev8 and GospelGoodies.com have teamed up with Motown Gospel and one of their newest talents, Gene Moore, to premiere new videos for music off his debut album (The Future) every week throughout this holiday season.

ABOUT GENE MOORE

Profound, beautiful and deeply personal, Gene Moore, opens both his heart and soul on his debut album, THE FUTURE. An exceptional blend of vocals and heartfelt lyrics, THE FUTURE, is a strong entree into music as Moore is being heralded as one of the brightest new voices in music. His smooth, gospel-inflected sound sets him apart from today’s popular climate of praise and worship fare.

Moore teamed up with a host of like-minded writers and producers on THE FUTURE who helped bring his musical testimony to life. The 8-track album is constructed beautifully with uncomplicated production, which allows Moore’s vocal talent to shine. It is an album that is easy to listen to while offering a full picture of who Gene Moore is. With tunes that are based around love, light and healing, THE FUTURE is inspirational, powerful, and relevant.