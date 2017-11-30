Embattled Rep. John Conyers Hospitalized

Michigan’s Democratic Rep. John Conyers, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, was hospitalized in Michigan overnight his lawyer confirmed on Thursday, The Detroit Free Press reported.
READ MORE: Rep. John Conyers Now Confirms Settling Sexual Harassment Claims But Denies Allegations
“We ask that the nation pray for the congressman’s recovery,” Arnold Reed, Conyers’ lawyer said, declining to share the details of the congressman’s condition but suggesting that it’s stress related.
The announcement of his hospitalization came after the TV appearance of a former staffer who accused Conyers, 88, of “violating my body.” It came to light on Nov. 21 that Conyers settled a sexual harassment claim with a former employee in 2015 for more than $27,000. Former staff members also accused him of making repeated sexual advances on female staff. The high-ranking, longest serving member of Congress allegedly requested sexual favors from the female staffers and allegedly transported other women to the District of Columbia with whom he was suspected of having affairs. The former staff member filed her complaint in 2014 with the congressional Office of Compliance. It accused Conyers of firing her because she declined his sexual advance.
SEE ALSO: Female Broadcaster Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Sexual Harassment
Conyers acknowledged settling the sexual harassment claim but denied the accusations. Nevertheless, Conyers announced on Sunday that he’s stepping down as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee while he’s under a probe by the House Ethics Committee for sexual harassment. Shortly after news of the settlement emerged, other women came forward with similar allegations, and voices began calling for his resignation. GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan called the report “extremely troubling,” and Michigan’s Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga was among the first to call for Conyers’ resignation. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called for due process in Conyers’ defense.
SOURCE: Detroit Free Press
SEE ALSO:
Anita Hill: Joe Biden’s Apology For Sexual Harassment Case Is Half-Baked
Rep. John Conyers Is Not Giving Up On Reparations For Slavery
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 42
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 42
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 42
22. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 42
25. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 42
33. Family Support
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 42
35. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
39 of 42
40. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
40 of 42
41. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 42