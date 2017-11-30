Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At The Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala In NYC

Elle cover model and actress, Cicely Tyson, 92, arrived at the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala in style. The actress wore a fringed Missoni top and looked oh so stylish!

She paired the look with sneakers for an upscale athleisure look. Your grandmother could never! The actress was there to celebrate Debra L. Lee, whom the gala honored.

She wore a raisin colored lip and red eye shadow. Her best accessory was her pussyhat. Could she be giving nod to the Women’s March and supporting our liberation and equality movement? The hats are an idea started by Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman, officially called The Pusshyhat Project. The website states, “The pussyhat is a symbol of support and solidarity for women’s rights and political resistance.”

A look that is both fashionable, political, and comfortable? It’s a win in our book.

