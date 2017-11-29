Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner

Zendaya and her stylist/business partner Law Roach have truly turned the 21-year-old actress into a celebrity whose style you want to watch. It’s no surprise that In Style chose to start their 2018 off fashionably by placing the starlet on the January cover. Editor-In-Chief of In Style, Laura Brown, shares the two January covers.

Zendaya dons a silver Balmain jumpsuit for the cover shot paired with some chunky lace up peep-toe heels with chain details. She looks HAUTE! The photo shows the actress seemingly singing, with her eyes closed and one hand in the air.

Her hair is big and bold, serving me Diana Ross vibes.

The other cover is more vibrant, showing Zendaya in a green Chloé velour jumpsuit with a cute pink pattern. She’s serving a bold blush and her triangle hair. Love it!

Beauties, which cover do you like best? Zendaya in silver or wearing the green jumpsuit? Take our poll below and tell us in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

Zendaya Is Lovely In Lilac While Hosting The Unveiling Of Bloomingdales’ Holiday Windows

Yes, Deer: Zendaya Comes Out In Slay Mode With Earth Colored Dress

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’