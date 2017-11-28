NEWS ROUNDUP: Issa Rae Makes CoverGirl Debut; Transgender Order Blocked; Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Slur

Issa Rae announced her first CoverGirl ad via Twitter on Monday. The Awkward Black Girl and Insecure star promoted the cosmetic brand’s new Melting Pout Metallics line in “24 Carat” for the commercial. CoverGirl launched the line with a Cyber Monday exclusive sale at meltingpoutmetallics.com.
The federal judge who blocked the transgender military ban has also obstructed the Trump administration’s attempt to postpone the January 2018 entrance of transgender people into the military. “The ruling clarifies an earlier injunction against President Trump’s memorandum halting Obama-era policies that allowed for out transgender service,” according to Buzzfeed News. Presently, there are two federal court injunctions against Trump’s order: one is in Washington, D.C. and the other is in Maryland.
Trump referred to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” while “honoring” Navajo veterans on Monday again, CNN reported. Warren has previously spoken about her family’s Native American heritage.
“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” he said to the veterans on Monday. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”
Warren, who appeared on Anderson Cooper 360, said she was in disbelief.
“There he was, at a ceremony to honor Native Americans, men who have really put it all on the line to save American lives, to save lives of people, our allies, during World War II, really amazing people. And President Trump couldn’t even make it through a ceremony to honor these men without throwing in a racial slur,” she told Cooper.
SEE ALSO:
‘Rooting For Everybody Black:’ Issa Rae’s Reply To Emmys Reporter’s Question Is Gold
Emmys So Black: Why Issa Rae’s Comment Wasn’t Racist
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
1. Happy Birthday Issa Rae!Source:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Issa RaeSource:Instagram 17 of 17