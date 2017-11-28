2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick Lamar Lead

It’s the end of the year and that means that awards season is in full effect, as the Grammy’s just announced the 2018 nominees. Two rappers lead the nominations tally this year, with both Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar racking up multiple noms.

With eight nominations, Jay-Z is leading the pack of the 2018 Grammy Awards nominations and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar isn’t too far away with seven nominations of his own. As Billboard reports, hip-hop and R&B are heavily represented in this year’s nomination pool, including R&B newcomer SZA, who has the most nominations of any woman this year, with five. Also, former Love and Hip Hop star Cardi B snagged two nominations for her hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

Via Billboard:

2018 Grammy nominations are here, and Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nominations this year, including nods for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best rap album.

Kendrick Lamar follows with seven nods, while Bruno Mars is the third most-nominated artist with six. SZA is 2018’s most Grammy-nominated woman with five nods; Khalid, Childish Gambino and producer No I.D. also scored five noms. The Grammys will air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, you can check out the list of nominees in the most notable categories BELOW:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Jay Z – “4:44”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Jay Z – “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Migos f/ Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK – “Prblms”

Goldlink f/ Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – “Crew”

Jay Z f/ Beyoncé – “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna – “Loyalty”

SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Best Rap Song

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Danger Mouse f/ Run the Jewels and Big Boi – “Chase Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Rapsody – “Sassy”

Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Best Rap Album

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Migos – Culture

Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator – Scum Fuck Flower Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar f/ Kali Uchis – “Get You”

Kehlani – “Distraction”

Ledisi – “High”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project – “Laugh and Move On”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Anthony Hamilton f/ The Hamiltones – “What I’m Feelin’”

Ledisi – “All the Way”

Mali Music – “Still”

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Khalid – “Location”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

SZA – “Supermodel”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6LACK – Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Ledisi – Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body Pic

Also On Atlanta Daily World: