MusicMondays With Gene Moore: “Future” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gene Moore is seriously a quiet storm; the evidence is written all over his debut album, The Future.

“The title of the album speaks to my life story,” he says. “From my beginning to my current situation, to the future, every song on the album speaks to every moment and the trajectory of my life.”

In the title track about trusting God and looking forward, Moore shares a relatable tale about blossoming without limits through a seed planted by God, specifically “rooted inside for my destiny,” he says.

Watch his acoustic performance of “Future” below in the latest Motown Gospel Music Session.

In case you missed it, Elev8 and GospelGoodies.com have teamed up with Motown Gospel and one of their newest talents, Gene Moore, to premiere new videos for music off his debut album (The Future) every week throughout this holiday season.

ABOUT GENE MOORE

Profound, beautiful and deeply personal, Gene Moore, opens both his heart and soul on his debut album, THE FUTURE. An exceptional blend of vocals and heartfelt lyrics, THE FUTURE, is a strong entree into music as Moore is being heralded as one of the brightest new voices in music. His smooth, gospel-inflected sound sets him apart from today’s popular climate of praise and worship fare.

Moore teamed up with a host of like-minded writers and producers on THE FUTURE who helped bring his musical testimony to life. The 8-track album is constructed beautifully with uncomplicated production, which allows Moore’s vocal talent to shine. It is an album that is easy to listen to while offering a full picture of who Gene Moore is. With tunes that are based around love, light and healing, THE FUTURE is inspirational, powerful, and relevant.