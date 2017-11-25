3 Years After Relisha Rudd’s Disappearance, Details Remain Scarce

The disappearance of Relisha Rudd has remained a mystery, but her family was continuing to search for answers, the New York Daily News reported.

Rudd—an 8-year-old girl from Washington, D.C.—went missing three years ago. After launching a probe into her disappearance, police officials discovered the dead body of her alleged kidnapper Khalil Tatum in a northeast D.C. park in 2014. His wife was also discovered dead in a Maryland hotel with a gunshot wound to her head. Tatum, who referred to himself as a doctor, worked as a janitor at a homeless shelter that Relisha was living at with her family and she was often left in his care. After it was reported that Tatum was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rudd’s family members assumed that she may have died at the park with him.

According to the source, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department completed a huge search at the National Arboretum in 2016, however they were unsuccessful in regards to finding leads surrounding what happened to 8-year-old Relisha.

Despite the lack of information surrounding her disappearance, Relisha’s loved ones have been vocal about what they believe occurred. Before she went missing they assumed that she was attending a pool party with Tatum’s granddaughter, the news outlet writes.

Her mother, stepfather, and grandmother all recently appeared on the Steve Wilkos Show. Sadly, her death has caused friction between her family members who have pointed the finger at each other over her disappearance, the news outlet writes. Her stepfather and grandmother blamed her mother Shamika Young for her death claiming that she often left Relisha with Tatum and noting that it was suspicious that she took so long to file a missing person’s report. However, Relisha’s mother says she thought her daughter was in the care of her sister.

The New York Daily News reports that there have been sex trafficking rumors swirling around Relisha’s death and many people believe that her stepfather and mother sold her to a human trafficking organization.

No one has been arrested in relation to the case and police officials have halted their searches.

Earlier this year, the stories of missing Black and Hispanic girls in D.C. were brought to the forefront of a national conversation. According to the outlet, last year FBI data showed that there were 250,000 people of color who were reported missing.

