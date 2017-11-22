Your Go-To Guide To The Jordan Brand Class of XXXll “Like Mike” Invitational

CHICAGO – ‘Tis the season for High School Basketball and local powerhouse’s Morgan Park, Whitney Young and Fenwick are kicking off their seasons in a major way. Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park, DJ Steward of Fenwick and Javon Freeman from Whitney Young will be leading their squads against the nation’s best in The Jordan Brand Class of XXXll “Like Mike” Invitational set to take place this Sunday, November 26h at the Aon Ballroom inside of historic Navy Pier.

As we get ready for The Jordan Brand Class of XXXll “Like Mike” Invitational, let’s preview the matchups in what’s sure to be a full day of action at Navy Pier.

3 p.m. – Hillcrest HS (Country Club Hills) vs Monsignor Scanlan HS (New York)

Hillcrest coach Don Houston takes his squad into a clash with The Bronx’s finest. Hilcrest is led by senior guard duo Bobby Harvey and Jalen Hughes.

5 p.m. – Fenwick HS (Chicago) vs. Whitney Young HS (Chicago)

Fresh off an impressive 30-win season, the Fenwick Fryers, led by Class of 2020 standout DJ Steward, are set to take on reigning State Champs, the Whitney Young Dolphins. Led by #TheBIGS #4 ranked hooper in Chicago Javon Freeman and Senior point guard Xavier Castandeda, the Dolphins are ready to begin their repeat campaign at the Jordan Brand invitational.

7 p.m. – Morgan Park HS (Chicago) vs. Findlay Prep (Nevada)

The Main Event features a matchup between #TheBIGS #1 ranked hooper in Chicago, Morgan Park’s Ayo Dosunmu, versus the nation’s #1 ranked team, Nevada’s Findlay Prep. Son of NBA legend Monute Bol, 7-3 C Bol Bol of Findlay Prep, leads a dynamic group of hoopers featuring 6-7 senior PF Reggie Chaney, an Arkansas commit, and senior 6-7 SF Spencer Washington.

Tickets for the The Jordan Brand Class of XXXll “Like Mike” are available at the participating schools and “Station 23” at 32 S. State St. for $10 until the end of business hours on Friday November 24th. Doors open Sunday at Navy Pier at 2 pm.

Follow #TheBIGS On Twitter @itsthebigs

Also On Atlanta Daily World: