Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser Trailer

She was gone for a minute, but she is officially back! That’s right America’s Next Top Model fans, Tyra Banks has returned to her rightful place as the head boss in charge on the upcoming new season of the long-running reality hit.

Fresh off her summer stint as the host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Tyra Banks is going back to where it all started, ANTM, and the anticipation has officially reached a fever pitch with the release of this new teaser trailer that just dropped. Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive reports on Tyra’s return, as well as what fans can expect on the show’s 24th cycle.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

After letting pop star Rita Ora take the wheel for a single season, Tyra Banks is making her grand return to VH1’s ‘America’s Next Top Model’ next year, and EW has an exclusive first look at the fierce teaser for the show’s upcoming 24th cycle.

“Did you miss me?” Banks says in the clip, which sees her brandishing a set of ‘ANTM’-emblazoned brass knuckles atop a sleek runway, throwing a few punches into the air.

Banks, who relinquished her position at the head of the long-running reality show’s judging panel for cycle 23 — the show’s first to air new episodes on VH1 — announced her return shortly after India Gants took the ANTM crown [last season.] Supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine creative director Drew Elliot, and celebrity stylist Law Roach — all of whom joined the ‘ANTM ‘family last year — will retain their spots as judges for cycle 24.

Earlier this year, Banks spoke in detail about the positive and groundbreaking impact that ANTM had on beauty standards. “In putting these girls on the show and saying, ‘You are beautiful,’ I wasn’t necessarily telling them they were beautiful; I was using them as a vessel to tell millions of girls around the world who looked like them that they were beautiful.” She continued her sentiment, stating “This has always been a passion of mine. It’s so nice to see it’s normalizing. I guess Top Model has normalized what difference is in beauty.”

While no specific premiere date has been announced, ANTM is expected to return to VH1 in early 2018. In the meantime, check out Tyra Banks in this fierce teaser trailer:

The boss is BACK. #ANTM returns to the runway in 2018 on @VH1 🔝 pic.twitter.com/E2oHSi9YYc — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) November 21, 2017

