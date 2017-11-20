MusicMondays With Gene Moore: “Coming Home” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever had a moment where you kind of felt disconnected and yearned to be back in the presence of God? In “Coming Home,” Gene Moore speaks of a Father and son relationship that he wants to build up – something we all can relate to.

“There was a point when I had a shift in my mentality, where I realized it was time to get it together,” Moore said. “God told me that I didn’t need to be perfect to come back home, that He’ll do the perfecting part…just get closer to Him.”

Watch his performance of “Coming Home” below in the latest Motown Gospel Music Session.

In case you missed it, Elev8 and GospelGoodies.com have teamed up with Motown Gospel and one of their newest talents, Gene Moore, to premiere new videos for music off his debut album (The Future) every week throughout this holiday season.

ABOUT GENE MOORE

Profound, beautiful and deeply personal, Gene Moore, opens both his heart and soul on his debut album, THE FUTURE. An exceptional blend of vocals and heartfelt lyrics, THE FUTURE, is a strong entree into music as Moore is being heralded as one of the brightest new voices in music. His smooth, gospel-inflected sound sets him apart from today’s popular climate of praise and worship fare.

Moore teamed up with a host of like-minded writers and producers on THE FUTURE who helped bring his musical testimony to life. The 8-track album is constructed beautifully with uncomplicated production, which allows Moore’s vocal talent to shine. It is an album that is easy to listen to while offering a full picture of who Gene Moore is. With tunes that are based around love, light and healing, THE FUTURE is inspirational, powerful, and relevant.