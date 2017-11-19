Elated Tyrese Comments On Child Custody Ruling

Tyrese Gibson took to social media on Saturday to comment on a court ruling that granted him 50/50 custody with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson of their daughter.

“Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married,” Tyrese stated on Instagram, thanking “real fathers” who reached out and encouraged him.

SEE ALSO: Tyrese’s Emotional Episode Helps Debunk Stereotype Of Negligent Black Fathers

Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, will share 50/50 custody of their daughter: https://t.co/KiqYD3SJim pic.twitter.com/CplAjZ7EXO — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 18, 2017

In their tumultuous custody battle for 10-year-old Shayla, Tyrese’s ex-wife accused him of child abuse, alleging that the entertainer pushed Shayla to the ground, “pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” A court granted Norma Gibson temporary custody of Shayla and issued a restraining order against Tyrese while the incident was under investigation. The actor had an emotional breakdown, sharing it online with world. He pleaded in the video: “Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, OK? I’ve been away from my baby for two months.” A child’s services investigation ended without criminal charges against Tyrese.

SEE ALSO: After Breakdown, Chances Are Tyrese Won’t Get Any Mental Help, Statistics Show

On Friday, a judge ordered that equal custody of Shayla would begin in January and denied Norma Gibson’s bid to obtain a permanent restraining against her ex-husband, People magazine confirmed. Tyrese’s ex did not respond to the magazine’s request for comments.

SOURCE: People

SEE ALSO:

Open Letter To Tyrese From ‘Overly Aggressive Promiscuous Women’ Everywhere

Manufactured Clown: Tyrese Blasts Women With Weaves & Plastic Surgery