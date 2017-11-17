Nigeria Women’s Bobsled Team Qualifying For Winter Olympics Is Magic

Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team made history this week!

The team qualified for the bobsled category at the upcoming Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang after they finished strong at the last of five qualifying races in Calgary, Alberta on Wednesday. They will be the first African team to participate in that category.

“This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria,” driver Seun Adigun told KweséESPN. “Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.”

Adigun, a former African 100m hurdles winner who competed in the summer Olympics in 2012, drove the team to victory. Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga supported Adigun and worked the brakes.

The team slayed at races in Utah, Whistler, Canada and their last two races in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. It’s not surprising that the group wants to put their best foot forward at next year’s games.