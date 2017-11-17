Lifestyles Report …Bravo (Debbie’s Column Nov. 15)

A steady diet of CNN is actually making me sick. I think my blood pressure has gone up and I’m stressing about things I can’t do anything about, like this senator in Alabama, 45’s recent overseas visit and just the news of the world in general. I normally lose myself in some good retail therapy but I’m trying to cut back on that habit, so what runs a close second to shopping? A good dose of Bravo. That is Bravo, the television network, not the restaurant.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back on Sundays and they are kicking up dust already. NeNe Leakes is back, Kenya is married but reportedly her husband doesn’t want any part of the show, Cynthia is divorced and dating, Sheree is going through therapy and who knows what else is happening. I was looking at the Bravo website and it seems I may have missed an episode. I see that Eva Marcille (think America’s Next Top Model winner) has been introduced to the show as a friend of NeNe and Cynthia. And I think Kim Zolciak – Bierman and her family are back on the payroll also.

You know how Bravo will put a new show behind a successful one so it will catch on? Well they did it again with the new series “Xscape Still Kickin It.” The show follows the Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays. The ‘90s girl group is back together again: Kandi Burress, Tameka Tiny Harris (TI’s wife), LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott. In the show they are preparing for the BET Awards show and to go on the road and do some concerts. It seems like they are still dealing with some old issues from the past. What I like about this show is it’s like a long version of Unsung; you get old background information about the group and we get to see what the individuals have going on in their life in real time. I think I’m going to enjoy it.

