Homeland Security Head: ‘Lazy’ Blacks Turned ‘Cities To Slums’

An appointed official in the Department of Homeland Security came under heavy fire Thursday after revelations about his racist remarks about Blacks on conservative radio.

Rev. Jamie Johnson, the department’s head of faith-based and neighborhood partnerships, made derogatory comments in 2008 that recently resurfaced in a CNN report. He said African Americans were to blame for having turned cities into “slums” in a radio interview on the “The Right Balance” on Accent Radio Network.

“And it’s an indictment of America’s black community that has turned America’s major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity,” Johnson said during that 2008 discussion.

He abruptly resigned amid the racially charged controversy, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Homeland Security's head of faith-based and neighborhood partnerships, the Rev. Jamie Johnson, has resigned over past comments on the black community and Islam. https://t.co/0PJkfAzJrK pic.twitter.com/xO3JearzM3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 17, 2017

Johnson also made incendiary comments as recently as 2016. But his 2008 interview is most damaging and filled with racist as well as statements that promoted xenophobia.

The now-axed official said Black people were anti-Semitic.

“I think one of the reasons why is because Jewish people from their coming to America in great waves in the early part of the 1800’s immediately rolled up their sleeves and began to work so hard and applied themselves to education and other means of improvement and other means of climbing the, I hate this phrase, but the social ladder if you will,” Johnson said in 2008. “And they have done exceptionally well for themselves. For only representing about 1.4 percent of America’s population, they make up 12% of America’s millionaires. Why? Because they work.”

Johnson later agreed with another guest on the Accent Radio show who said the success of Jewish-Americans “removes the argument of victimization from the black community,” according to CNN. He also explained that the left in America rebuked black Republicans because “diversity is simply a cloak to hide a far-left Marxist globalist ideology that seems to undercut and undermine every principle on which this nation was built.”

An apology was later issued by Johnson, CNN reported.

“I have and will continue to work with leaders and members of all faiths as we jointly look to strengthen our safety and security as an interfaith community,” Johnson said in a statement to CNN. “Having witnessed leaders from the entire faith spectrum work to empower their communities I now see things much differently. I regret the manner in which those thoughts were expressed in the past, but can say unequivocally that they do not represent my views personally or professionally.”

Johnson was appointed in April by former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, who also recently was condemned for racially charged statements about the Civil War.

The Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships was formed in 2006 after Hurricanes Katrina to “engage a broader cross-section of faith and community-based organizations in all stages of the disaster sequence and provide resources for faith and community leaders to help them prepare for emergency situations,” according to its website. The center is also plays a role in the department’s fight against human trafficking.

SOURCE: CNN, The Washington Post

