Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Step Out In Red For The HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Party

Last night at the HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal Party in Los Angeles, two of film industry’s Black queens graced the red carpet.
Source: Getty / Getty
Insecure creator,
and Issa Rae star, Hidden Figures both chose to be bold and bright in red. Octavia Spencer
Source: Rich Fury / Getty
Issa Rae went for a pink and red color block wearing Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell sleeveless high neck gown with a belted waist.
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a nudish-brown lip. Issa was styled by
Jason Rembert.
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
Octavia Spencer stayed true to
(she wears this designer almost exclusively on the red carpet), with a cold shoulder, red tea length dress with chiffon. Tadashi Shoji
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
She went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with red shoes (loving the tie in the back) and a red clutch. She also went for red drop earrings.
The ladies look lovely! Tell us what you think of their outfits in the comment section.
