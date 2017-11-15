Roxane Gay: ‘I Really Wish People Would See Fat People As Humans’

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Roxane Gay: ‘I Really Wish People Would See Fat People As Humans’

Gay's new memoir calls out socially acceptable prejudice against fat bodies.


A. French
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roxane Gay, best-selling author of the new memoir Hunger, wants fat people to be recognized outside of popular frames of disease and poor health, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In an interview with Keah Brown, Gay talked about her new book, which the magazine described as “a powerful memoir about food, weight, and self-image.”

RELATED: 16 Writers Love On Michelle Obama In New Book Of Essays

Hunger is Gay’s second work of nonfiction. Her essay collection, “Bad Feminist,” was published in 2014 to critical acclaim. Gay also publishes fiction and poetry, and she is also writes for Marvel’s Black Panther: World of Wakanda. In her latest memoir, Gay writes about the way her body is read as a series of ill-fitting tropes.

“A lot of times people see fatness as sickness and that’s not necessarily the case, just like thinness is not necessarily equated with health. I wish people had more empathy and consideration for different types of bodies…” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Gay was clear that fat (her preferred term) is just one of the marginalized groups she represents. She said she writes as a Black woman first, because “Black women are the least respected and least heard voices in the world. So I always put that first before anything else, because when I’m walking down the street people see my blackness first—and my size.” 

SOURCE: Harper’s Bazaar

SEE ALSO:

16 Writers Love On Michelle Obama In New Book Of Essays

Ebony’s “Body Brigade” Cover Addresses Body Image Issues Amongst Black Women

 

 

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

26 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now