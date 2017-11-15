NEWS ROUNDUP: Four Dead In California Mass Shooting; Trump Rips CNN Again; WeWork To Hire Refugees

BIG FACTS
Ashooting in California left at least four dead and 10 injured on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire for 45 minutes in several locations in Rancho Tehama, CBS News reported. At least one victim was a young elementary student. The suspected shooter, Kevin Janson Neal, is said to have been “feuding with his neighbors,” who were reportedly his first targets. Authorities knew Neal, who had at least one prior arrest, according to CBS. His neighbors had also reportedly complained of him firing “multiple rounds” for days before the shooting, which ended up at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.
BIG LIES
Upon Trump’s return to the White House on Tuesday evening, he announced that his trip to Asia will be recapped by Fox & Friends. “Our great country is respected again in Asia,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. “You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!” He then ripped CNN again, referring to the respected news network as a “loser.”
BIG NEWS
New York-based office-sharing company WeWork is looking to hire 1,500 refugees over the next few years. The initiative aligns with plans to hire around the same amount of veterans, according to The Washington Post. The effort is “not a political statement,” said WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, despite January’s travel ban executive order. Instead, WeWork’s plan was birthed from “a grass-roots effort and a desire to take an active role in solving a bigger problem,” Neumann explained to The Washington Post.
